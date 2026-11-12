First lady of Uzbekistan joins launch of Global Zero Waste Alliance at COP31

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Uzbekistan's First Lady Ziroat Mirziyoyeva presented proposals on environmental education and youth-led green initiatives during a high-level meeting on the establishment of the Global Zero Waste Alliance at the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye on November 11.

According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, Mirziyoyeva, who also chairs the Board of Trustees of the Zamin International Public Foundation, visited the Uzbekistan National Pavilion at the conference, where she reviewed environmental projects and initiatives being implemented in the country.

Among the initiatives presented was the foundation's “Eco-Schools Uzbekistan” project, which aims to establish a comprehensive environmental education system across all stages of learning.

The program includes the LEAF initiative for preschool and primary education, Eco-Schools for general education institutions, and Eco-Campus for higher and secondary specialized educational institutions.

The Global Zero Waste Alliance was also announced at COP31, bringing together the efforts of spouses of heads of state and government to promote the sustainable use of natural resources and reduce waste generation.

Speaking at the high-level meeting, Mirziyoyeva thanked Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdoğan for initiating the initiative and recognized her contribution to promoting the Zero Waste concept internationally.

Additionally, Mirziyoyeva put forward several proposals for the alliance, focusing on expanding environmental education, supporting youth-led environmental initiatives and translating these efforts into practical projects.