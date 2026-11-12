Turkmenistan, Germany discuss expanding interparliamentary cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Turkmenistan and Germany have reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and explored prospects for expanding interparliamentary cooperation, the press service of Turkmenistan's Mejlis (parliament) reported.

The issues were raised during a meeting between representatives of the Mejlis and German Ambassador to Turkmenistan Petra Dachtler.

During the meeting, the German diplomat was briefed on the main directions of Turkmenistan's domestic and foreign policy, as well as efforts to modernize the country's legislative framework.

The sides discussed opportunities to develop parliamentary ties, including the exchange of experience in lawmaking and parliamentary activities. They noted that such contacts also help deepen understanding of cooperation opportunities across various sectors.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in supporting mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, equality and trust.

For reference, Germany and Turkmenistan established diplomatic relations on March 6, 1992. Political dialogue between the two countries has developed through bilateral contacts and the Central Asia-Germany format. An important milestone was the visit of Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Berlin in September 2023, where he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The leaders of Central Asian countries and Germany held their next summit in Astana in September 2024.

Trade and economic cooperation is a key component of bilateral relations between the countries. According to data from Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, German exports to Turkmenistan amounted to €282 million in 2025, while imports from Turkmenistan stood at €4.9 million.