Tajikistan discusses sustainable groundwater management and resource use

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Sustainable groundwater management and prospects for improving the use of subsurface water resources were discussed during a meeting of the Working Group under the National Policy Dialogue on Integrated Water Resources Management in Dushanbe on November 10, according to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources Parviz Yakhyozoda, alongside representatives of relevant state agencies and international partners.

Discussions focused on international experience in aquifer management and prospects for developing underground water reserves in the Sughd Region.

Rustam Abdulloev, head of the Ministry's Department of Energy and Water Policy, Science, and Technology Development, delivered a report on the role of groundwater in Tajikistan's National Water Strategy through 2040. He outlined the significance of these reserves within the national water management system and their contribution to achieving the sector's long-term strategic objectives.

Participants also exchanged views on the status of global groundwater reserves, international practices in their protection and rational utilization, and joint resource governance. Special attention was given to the potential of using solar energy to power water supply facilities and facilitate groundwater extraction.

In conclusion, participants emphasized the importance of strengthening interagency coordination, introducing international best practices, and effectively utilizing existing potential to ensure long-term water security.