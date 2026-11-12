Turkmenistan, Türkiye seek to expand cooperation in international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Turkmenistan and Türkiye have discussed expanding cooperation within international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.

According to the report, the ministers highlighted the importance of political dialogue at the highest level and reviewed prospects for developing bilateral relations in political and other areas.

They also considered opportunities to strengthen cooperation in other multilateral formats in which both countries participate and discussed the possibility of organizing high-level and top-level visits in 2027.

To note, Turkmenistan and Türkiye established diplomatic relations shortly after Turkmenistan gained independence. Türkiye was the first country to recognize Turkmenistan on October 27, 1991, and opened its embassy in Ashgabat in February 1992. The two countries cooperate in political, economic, cultural and educational areas, while Türkiye supports Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality.

Economic ties are an important part of the bilateral relationship. According to Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, bilateral trade reached $2.2 billion in 2025, including $1.3 billion in Turkish exports to Turkmenistan and $860 million in imports. The two countries’ presidents have set a goal to bolster the bilateral trade value to $5 billion in near term. Turkish companies have also been active in Turkmenistan's construction and industrial sectors, with more than 1,000 projects worth over $54 billion completed since the country's independence.

Energy and transport have become increasingly important areas of cooperation. In June 2026, the ninth meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission on Economic Cooperation identified transport and logistics as a key area, with discussions focusing on infrastructure connecting Central Asia and Europe. Energy cooperation was also discussed, alongside construction, building materials, food production and agriculture.