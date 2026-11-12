Uzbekistan, Georgia seek to strengthen consular and legal cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Uzbekistan and Georgia have discussed strengthening cooperation on consular services, legal assistance and migration, with a particular focus on protecting the rights of Uzbek citizens living in Georgia at a meeting in Tashkent on Thursday.

According to Uzbek MFA, the issues were discussed during a meeting between representatives of Uzbekistan's Foreign Ministry and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Uzbekistan David Kotaria.

The sides reviewed ways to improve mechanisms for providing consular and legal assistance to Uzbek citizens in Georgia and strengthen coordination between the relevant authorities of the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to raising public awareness of migration requirements, entry and stay regulations, and measures to prevent irregular migration.

Additionally, the parties agreed to develop a joint media plan to coordinate public information campaigns and provide citizens with systematic guidance on migration-related procedures.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding practical cooperation and maintaining dialogue through bilateral consular consultations.

Uzbekistan and Georgia maintain friendly relations and cooperate across trade, transport, logistics, investment and cultural exchanges. The two countries also view their partnership as important for strengthening regional connectivity, particularly through the development of transport routes linking Central Asia with the South Caucasus and European markets.