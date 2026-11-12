QazaqGaz signs EPC contract for 5 bcm Karachaganak gas processing plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. QazaqGaz Processing LLP, a subsidiary of Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz National Company JSC, has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for a new gas processing plant with an annual capacity of 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) based on raw gas from the Karachaganak field in the West Kazakhstan Region, the company said.

The contract was signed on November 12 during a working visit to South Korea by Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz National Company JSC, as part of a meeting with partners involved in the gas processing plant project.

The agreement was concluded between QazaqGaz Processing LLP and a consortium comprising Hyundai Engineering Co., Ltd. and SICIM Kazakhstan LLP.

According to QazaqGaz, the launch of the facility will significantly increase the processing of raw gas from the Karachaganak field and provide the domestic market with additional volumes of commercial gas, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and sulfur. This is expected to strengthen the country's energy security and the region's economic potential.

In April 2026, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy appointed QazaqGaz as the operator of the project. On September 15, the company signed an agreement on its implementation with Hyundai Engineering and SICIM.

According to KazMunayGas, the Karachaganak field is one of the world's largest oil and gas condensate fields. It is located in northwestern Kazakhstan, near the city of Aksai, and covers an area of more than 280 square kilometers.

The field was discovered in 1979, and first production began in November 1984 under a limited pilot industrial development project implemented during the Soviet period.