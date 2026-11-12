Kazakhstan's Air Astana Group Q3 revenue rises 20.6% to $529.1M

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Kazakhstan Air Astana Group's revenue and other income increased by 20.6% to $529.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $438.6 million in the same period of 2025, according to the company.

The company said this represented an improvement in revenue growth compared with the first half of the year, supported by continued pricing strength and Air Astana's planned reallocation of capacity towards higher-margin international routes.

Despite continued cost pressures, quarterly earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent (EBITDAR) remained broadly in line with the previous year, increasing by 0.4% to $105.6 million, compared with $105.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

However, the EBITDAR margin decreased by 4 percentage points to 20%, compared with 24% a year earlier, as higher revenue was largely absorbed by increased costs. FlyArystan posted a particularly strong performance, with EBITDAR increasing by 33.9% and its margin improving by 3.1 percentage points in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of 2026, revenue and other income increased by 17.9% to $1.293 billion, compared with $1.0968 billion in the same period of 2025.

EBITDAR decreased by 5.7% to $247.3 million, compared with $262.2 million a year earlier, while the EBITDAR margin declined by 4.8 percentage points to 19.1%, compared with 23.9%.

The company noted that the stabilization of EBITDAR in the third quarter represented an improvement in the year-on-year earnings trend, although the nine-month performance continued to reflect pressure on the Group's cost base.

Air Astana Group operates Air Astana, a full-service airline that launched its first flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, a low-cost carrier established in 2019. The Group is listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange, and the London Stock Exchange.