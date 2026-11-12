Türkiye's Pegasus Airlines to launch flights to three Uzbek cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Pegasus Airlines will launch direct flights from Istanbul to Bukhara and Andijan in December 2026, with flights to Termez scheduled to begin in March 2027.

According to Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee, the airline announced the new routes on November 11 during a presentation in Tashkent.

Flights between Istanbul and Bukhara will begin on December 14, while services to Andijan are scheduled to start on December 18. Flights to Termez are expected to launch on March 1, 2027.

Initially, the Bukhara and Termez routes will operate three times a week, while flights to Andijan will run twice a week.

The new routes will connect Uzbekistan's regional tourism destinations with visitors from Türkiye, Europe, the Middle East and other markets through Pegasus Airlines' network, which covers more than 160 destinations in 58 countries.

The route expansion follows agreements reached during talks between Chairman of Uzbekistan's Tourism Committee Abdulaziz Akkulov and Pegasus Airlines management during his working visit to Türkiye. The discussions focused on expanding affordable air travel, attracting transit passengers through Istanbul and promoting Uzbekistan's tourism potential internationally.

The new connections will improve access to several regional destinations. Bukhara is known for its historical and cultural heritage, while Andijan provides access to the Fergana Valley. The Termez route will connect travelers with the archaeological and historical attractions of the Surkhandarya region.

The cooperation framework also includes joint marketing campaigns, familiarization trips and business-to-business meetings with tour operators. The parties will also consider launching flights to Karshi and Nukus in the longer term.

The expansion of air connections is part of Uzbekistan's broader efforts to increase international tourist arrivals and strengthen its position in the global tourism market.