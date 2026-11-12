Irish PM highlights Azerbaijan’s role in strengthening Europe’s energy security

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Azerbaijan’s participation in the European Political Community (EPC) provides opportunities to strengthen Europe’s energy security and address broader economic and security challenges facing the continent, Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheál Martin said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the EPC summit in Dublin, Martin noted that the forum brings together European countries and partners beyond the European Union, enabling them to develop common approaches to major regional and international challenges.

He highlighted Azerbaijan’s participation in the EPC framework as an example of how cooperation can produce tangible results, particularly in energy supplies and the broader security of the European continent.

"If you look at Azerbaijan coming within the EPC fold, there were significant developments from that in terms of supplies and so on, in terms of both the economic security of the continent and also security in respect of hybrid attacks," he said.

Martin stressed that energy connectivity, technological cooperation and people-to-people ties are among the key issues requiring closer coordination between European countries and their partners.

He also pointed to the importance of cooperation in ensuring affordable energy supplies, protecting critical infrastructure and securing access to critical raw materials and rare earth minerals.

According to the Irish prime minister, informal discussions within the EPC framework can also facilitate progress on major political and security issues.

Martin said the forum's broader format allows participating countries to discuss shared challenges and develop common solutions beyond the scope of traditional EU-level meetings.