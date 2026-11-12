Iran, Türkiye highlight strengthening economic and trade relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Iran and Türkiye have emphasized the importance of their strong ties and historical relations, as well as the need to strengthen cooperation in political, economic, trade, and regional affairs.

According to the Iranian President's information portal, this was stated during a meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday (November 12), held on the sidelines of the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Türkiye.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing bilateral relations based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared interests. They also highlighted the importance of expanding trade, facilitating economic cooperation, strengthening ties between the private sectors, and making use of the numerous opportunities for collaboration.

The presidents also exchanged views on current regional developments and discussed the importance of strengthening cooperation among regional countries to maintain peace and stability. They emphasized the need for joint and constructive efforts to prevent an escalation of regional tensions.

The meeting also highlighted the shared responsibility of regional countries for promoting sustainable development and stability, as well as the need to implement cooperation strategies to address common challenges.