Kazakhstan's Air Astana Group plans to expand fleet to 86 aircraft by 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Air Astana Group plans to increase its total fleet to 86 aircraft by the end of 2030, according to the company's statement.

At the end of September 2026, the Group's fleet comprised 63 aircraft, compared with 61 aircraft at the end of September 2025.

"Our growth environment remains strong, driven by ongoing macroeconomic tailwinds in Kazakhstan and the broader region. Actions to adjust our network in light of ongoing conflicts continue to deliver attractive growth dynamics which we expect to support the structural tailwinds in the region," the company said.

The Group expects inflationary cost pressures, particularly related to fuel, to persist in the near term, offsetting some of the positive revenue growth momentum.

To protect profitability and mitigate cost inflationary pressures, the Group plans to reallocate capacity while maintaining its load factor within a range of 80% to 85%, in line with its medium-term strategy.

Air Astana Group also aims to increase its EBITDAR margin to the mid-to-high 20% range over the medium term, maintain a liquidity ratio above 25% and keep leverage below 3.0x net debt to EBITDAR.

Air Astana Group operates Air Astana, a full-service airline that launched its first flight in 2002, and FlyArystan, a low-cost carrier established in 2019. The Group is listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange, and the London Stock Exchange.