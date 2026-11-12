Bulgaria interested in increasing natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan, PM says

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Bulgaria is interested in increasing natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan and expanding bilateral energy cooperation, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said in response to a question from Trend on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.

He said Bulgaria would welcome additional Azerbaijani gas supplies to meet its energy requirements.

"We have certain requirements and we will appreciate if Azerbaijan can deliver more gas to Bulgaria," the official said.

He also highlighted progress in developing the green energy corridor connecting Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria, noting that the initiative envisages electricity transmission through interconnected infrastructure.

According to Radev, the sides are moving forward with their cooperation and strengthening their partnership in both natural gas supplies and renewable energy.

He reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to further developing its energy ties with Azerbaijan.

The 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is being held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The event brings together leaders from nearly 50 European countries and other partner states.

The meeting is taking place at the Dublin Convention Centre, co-chaired by European Council President António Costa and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The summit is being held under the motto "Europe – strong, secure and connected".

European security, Russia's war against Ukraine, economic competitiveness, energy security, transport infrastructure development and stronger regional connectivity are among the key topics on the agenda.

Particular attention will be paid to Europe's defense capabilities, efforts to counter cyberattacks, disinformation and other hybrid threats, as well as the division of responsibility for ensuring European security between European countries and the United States.

The economic agenda includes developing innovation and digital infrastructure, strengthening transport links, ensuring affordable and reliable energy supplies, and improving the resilience of the European economy to external shocks.

The European Political Community was established in 2022, following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, as a platform for political dialogue and coordination among European countries.

For Azerbaijan, participation in the summit is particularly important in terms of energy cooperation, the peace process in the South Caucasus and the development of transport connectivity.

The next EPC summit is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in May 2028. This will give Baku an opportunity to host European leaders and continue dialogue on regional and broader European agenda issues.

Following the conclusion of the EPC summit in Dublin, a separate informal meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU member states will be held on November 13.