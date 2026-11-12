Slovenian PM underscores Azerbaijan’s importance for Europe

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Azerbaijan is highly important to Europe, Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša said in response to a question from Trend on the sidelines of EPC Summit.

Commenting on Azerbaijan's growing importance for Europe and the European Political Community summit scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in 2028, Janša stressed that the country's significance stems not only from security issues but, above all, from the vast energy resources of the Caspian region.

"It is important not only because of security issues, but mostly because of the vast energy resources in the Caspian region. It is in our common interest that all these resources contribute to Europe's strategic economy," the Slovenian prime minister said.

The 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is being held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The event brings together leaders from nearly 50 European countries and other partner states.

The meeting is taking place at the Dublin Convention Centre, co-chaired by European Council President António Costa and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The summit is being held under the motto "Europe – strong, secure and connected".

European security, Russia's war against Ukraine, economic competitiveness, energy security, transport infrastructure development and stronger regional connectivity are among the key topics on the agenda.

Particular attention will be paid to Europe's defense capabilities, efforts to counter cyberattacks, disinformation and other hybrid threats, as well as the division of responsibility for ensuring European security between European countries and the United States.

The economic agenda includes developing innovation and digital infrastructure, strengthening transport links, ensuring affordable and reliable energy supplies, and improving the resilience of the European economy to external shocks.

The European Political Community was established in 2022, following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, as a platform for political dialogue and coordination among European countries.

For Azerbaijan, participation in the summit is particularly important in terms of energy cooperation, the peace process in the South Caucasus and the development of transport connectivity.

The next EPC summit is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in May 2028. This will give Baku an opportunity to host European leaders and continue dialogue on regional and broader European agenda issues.

Following the conclusion of the EPC summit in Dublin, a separate informal meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU member states will be held on November 13.