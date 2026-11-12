Montenegro's President hopes to visit Azerbaijan, eyes Global Baku Forum

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović has expressed his intention to visit Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks while answering journalists' questions on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin, Ireland, Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to Milatović, his office is in contact with Azerbaijan to coordinate the dates of the visit. He noted that he could travel to Baku as part of the Global Baku Forum, although no specific dates have yet been determined.

Speaking about tourism ties between the two countries, the Montenegrin president emphasized that Azerbaijan is among the countries from which tourists travel to Montenegro. He also highlighted the important role of tourism in Montenegro's economy and expressed hope for further development of bilateral contacts in this area.

"Montenegro is a beautiful country. We are a tourist destination. Tourists come to us from Azerbaijan, as well as from many other countries around the world. Tourism accounts for a significant part of our economy. We are open to everyone, so come and visit us," he said.

The ninth European Political Community (EPC) summit is being held in the Irish capital, Dublin, bringing together leaders of nearly 50 European countries and other partner states.

The meeting is taking place at the Dublin Convention Centre under the co-chairmanship of European Council President António Costa and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The summit is being held under the motto "Europe – strong, secure and connected."

Key items on the agenda include European security, Russia's war against Ukraine, economic competitiveness, energy security, transport infrastructure development and strengthening regional connectivity.

Particular attention will be paid to Europe's defense capabilities, countering cyberattacks, disinformation and other hybrid threats, as well as sharing responsibility for ensuring European security between European countries and the United States.

The economic agenda includes promoting innovation and digital infrastructure, strengthening transport links, ensuring affordable and reliable energy supplies, and enhancing the resilience of the European economy to external shocks.

The European Political Community was established in 2022 following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war as a platform for political dialogue and coordination among European countries.

For Azerbaijan, participation in the summit is particularly important in terms of energy cooperation, the peace process in the South Caucasus and the development of transport connectivity.

Azerbaijan is set to host the 12th EPC summit in May 2028, following the 10th and 11th summits in Switzerland and Greece, respectively, in 2027.

The event will provide Baku with an opportunity to welcome European leaders and advance dialogue on regional and wider European issues.

Following the conclusion of the European Political Community summit in Dublin, a separate informal meeting of the leaders of the 27 European Union member states will take place on November 13.