Kyrgyzstan hosts Central Asia-China construction ministers as regional ties deepen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov received construction ministers from Central Asian countries and China in Bishkek on November 12, according to the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

Welcoming the delegations, Sadyr Japarov highlighted the growing political significance and relevance of the Central Asia–China cooperation format, noting that it has developed into a platform for practical cooperation, new initiatives, and areas of engagement.

He emphasized the importance of signing the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Central Asian countries and China, which laid a solid foundation for long-term and mutually beneficial relations.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the successful holding of the two previous summits in Xi'an and Astana, the effective operation of the format's Secretariat, and preparations for the third summit in China next year demonstrate the growing importance of the mechanism and the need for deeper interstate cooperation.

He also highlighted the importance of meetings such as the Central Asia–China construction ministers' gathering, which demonstrate the participating countries' commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation, exchanging experience, and developing coordinated solutions to current challenges in the construction sector.

Furthermore, Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan is consistently pursuing sustainable development and recording steady economic growth. He said the country is implementing the My Home state housing program, which provides for the construction of affordable housing nationwide and aims to develop housing infrastructure and improve access to mortgage financing.

The Kyrgyz president emphasized his country's interest in further strengthening practical cooperation between relevant ministries within the format and implementing large-scale joint projects.

Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the agreements reached and new initiatives would give additional impetus to regional partnership between Central Asian countries and China.