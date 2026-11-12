Azerbaijan's ASG Helicopter Services set to buy five new aircraft from US

GABALA, Azerbaijan, November 12. Azerbaijan's ASG Helicopter Services LLC plans to buy 5 new aircraft from the US, Technical Director for Western Equipment at the LLC, Valad Valadov, told reporters, Trend’s correspondent reports.

He said that there are plans to increase the number of Cessna 172 Skyhawk aircraft used for pilot training flights in Azerbaijan.

According to him, there are currently 5 aircraft of this type for which the company provides technical maintenance.

"It’s planned to buy another 5 aircraft in the future, bringing the total number to 10. These aircraft are of American manufacture and are equipped with German-made engines. A key feature of these engines is their ability to operate on both diesel and aviation fuel. The aircraft are primarily intended for pilot training flights at the Aviation Training Center (ATC)," noted Valadov.

He remarked that ASG Helicopter Services LLC provides both base and line maintenance for these aircraft. The company’s scope of operations includes inspections in accordance with the aircraft maintenance program, engine removal and installation, replacement of aircraft components, and the dismantling and installation of wings.