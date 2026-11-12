Uzbekistan's TMK, South Korea's POSCO discuss lithium, graphite investments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Technological Metals Plant (TMK) and South Korean company POSCO International discussed potential investment cooperation in lithium and graphite mining and processing projects in Uzbekistan at a meeting in Tashkent on November 11.

According to TMK, the talks focused on the company's ongoing lithium and graphite projects and opportunities for attracting investment to develop them.

During the meeting, TMK presented the geological and industrial potential of the projects, as well as their prospects for further development.

Representatives of POSCO International expressed interest in the projects and exchanged views on potential cooperation in their implementation.

The discussions aim to expand partnership opportunities in Uzbekistan's critical minerals sector and attract foreign investment to the development of lithium and graphite resources.

POSCO International is a South Korean global trading and investment company and an affiliate of POSCO Group. Its business portfolio covers energy, steel, raw materials, agricultural products, and infrastructure development. The company is also expanding its involvement in strategic materials, including lithium and other components used in advanced manufacturing and battery supply chains. Its international operations span more than 50 countries, providing a global network for trade, investment and resource development.

The Uzbek Technological Metals Plant (TMK) is a state-owned enterprise focused on the exploration, extraction, and processing of strategic and rare metals. It plays a role in Uzbekistan's efforts to develop its critical minerals industry, expand value-added production, and attract foreign investment into the sector.