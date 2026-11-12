Uzbekistan's Nukus International Airport receives first cargo flight from Riga

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Uzbekistan's Nukus International Airport received its first cargo flight from Riga, Latvia, on November 11, carrying 119 head of cattle weighing a total of 39.5 metric tons, according to Uzbekistan Airports.

The shipment, which included Angus and Auliekol cattle, was transported aboard a Boeing 767 operated by Uzbek airline Fly Khiva.

The flight was organized jointly by Uzbekistan Airports, Fly Khiva and Riga International Airport.

Nukus airport personnel provided ground handling services, unloaded the animals and arranged their transfer for further transportation. All operations were carried out in compliance with veterinary requirements and biosecurity standards.

The arrival of the livestock shipment marks a new development in the airport's cargo operations and creates additional opportunities for expanding international air freight in the region.

Uzbekistan Airports continues to work on attracting new cargo flows and expanding the logistics capabilities of airports across the country.

Nukus International Airport serves the Republic of Karakalpakstan in northwestern Uzbekistan and is an important transport gateway for the region. Riga International Airport, meanwhile, is Latvia's largest airport and a major Baltic aviation hub, handling both passenger and cargo traffic. Cooperation between the two airports could help expand air freight links between Uzbekistan and Europe and create additional opportunities for regional logistics.