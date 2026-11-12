Tashkent, Moscow explore closer cooperation in local governance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Tashkent and Moscow discussed expanding cooperation in local governance and exchanging experience between their representative authorities during a meeting between officials from the two cities in Moscow on November 11.

According to the Tashkent regional administration, the meeting was held at the capital's administration office with a delegation from the Moscow City Duma led by its Chairman Alexey Shaposhnikov.

The meeting was attended by Rustamkhon Kalanov, Chairman of the Tashkent City Council of People's Deputies, Deputy Tashkent Mayor Azizkhon Shovkatov and members of the city council.

The sides discussed prospects for further cooperation between Tashkent and Moscow, as well as the exchange of experience in local governance and the work of representative bodies.

Particular attention was paid to the socioeconomic development of the two cities, parliamentary oversight at the local level, identifying residents' concerns and supporting efforts to address them.

During the visit, the Moscow delegation also learned about the activities of Tashkent City Council members and its standing committees. The participants exchanged views on improving the effectiveness of representative bodies, increasing transparency in local governance and strengthening engagement with the public.

The meeting provided an opportunity to explore practical areas for cooperation, share governance experience and further strengthen ties between the two capitals.