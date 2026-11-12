Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan discuss joint efforts to protect Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Alibek Kuantyrov and Azerbaijan's Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev discussed the environmental state of the Caspian Sea and ways to strengthen regional cooperation to preserve it.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the meeting was held on the sidelines of COP31 in Türkiye.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the importance of consolidating the efforts of Caspian littoral states to address the environmental challenges facing the Caspian Sea.

Kuantyrov briefed the Azerbaijani side on Kazakhstan's environmental initiatives aimed at addressing the most pressing issues affecting the Caspian Sea. In particular, he outlined initiatives put forward by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the First Caspian Environmental Summit, held on October 9, 2026, in the Awaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenistan.

The sides paid particular attention to Kazakhstan's proposal to develop an Interstate Program for the Preservation of the Caspian Sea. The program is expected to serve as a basis for coordinated action by Caspian littoral states to protect the sea's unique ecosystem.

The participants also exchanged views on advancing the Kazakh president's initiative to establish an International Water Organization within the UN system. The initiative aims to strengthen global coordination and promote international cooperation in water resources management.

Babayev expressed support for Kazakhstan's initiatives, noting their importance for strengthening regional cooperation and developing joint approaches to addressing the environmental challenges facing the Caspian Sea.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation and coordinating efforts to preserve the Caspian Sea.