Kazakhstan's nuclear agency invites Akkuyu specialists to join its NPP projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Chairman of Kazakhstan's Atomic Energy Agency, Almassadam Satkaliyev, has invited Kazakh specialists working on the construction of Türkiye's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to apply their professional experience and knowledge to nuclear energy projects in Kazakhstan, according to the agency.

Satkaliyev made the proposal during a meeting with the Kazakh specialists at the Akkuyu NPP construction site. The sides discussed the development of Kazakhstan's nuclear energy sector and the potential contribution of experienced personnel to domestic projects.

The head of the agency emphasized that participation in a major international project provides valuable professional experience and skills that will be relevant to both the construction and operation of nuclear power plants in Kazakhstan.

"Any experience will be useful - both in construction and operation, across the entire range of specialties. If you are willing and interested in applying your experience and knowledge in Kazakhstan, we will be glad to welcome you," Satkaliyev said.

He also spoke about plans to develop a fully-fledged nuclear industry cluster covering uranium mining, research and the development of expertise in nuclear energy. The priorities for this work are outlined in the sector's development strategy approved by a presidential decree.

Satkaliyev further said that Kazakhstan plans to build at least three nuclear power plants. According to him, a clearer understanding of the next steps has already emerged for the first two projects planned in the Lake Balkhash area.

The meeting also focused on training skilled workers and engineering personnel. Kazakhstan is drawing on the experience of its Russian and Chinese partners while expanding cooperation with Hungary and the Republic of Korea to create additional opportunities for training and knowledge exchange.