Tajikistan, UNODC discuss cooperation against cross-border crime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Tajikistan and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) have discussed cooperation in combating cross-border threats and transnational crime, according to Tajikistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The issues were addressed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Deputy Foreign Minister Nigina Alizoda and Oliver Stolpe, UNODC Regional Representative for Afghanistan, Central Asia, Iran, and Pakistan, on November 11.

The sides reviewed joint efforts to counter terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, and organized crime, including within the framework of the GLO.ACT Women's Network. Launched by UNODC in partnership with the European Union, the Global Action against Trafficking in Persons and the Smuggling of Migrants (GLO.ACT) initiative supports national authorities and civil society in strengthening protection mechanisms and law enforcement responses.

They also explored the development of new UNODC programs in cooperation with Tajikistan, which shares a lengthy border with Afghanistan and plays a key role in regional counter-narcotics and border security efforts.

Established in 1997 and headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime serves as the UN's principal entity addressing illicit drugs, transnational organized crime, corruption, and terrorism.

UNODC provides member states with research, policy advice, and technical assistance, including specialized training for law enforcement and criminal justice officials, while supporting the implementation of international conventions and strengthening national capacities to address cross-border crime.