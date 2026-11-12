Armenian parliament approves legal amendments for TRIPP project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Armenian Parliament passed, in its second and final reading, a package of legislative amendments to the “Law on Joint-Stock Companies” necessary for the implementation of the TRIPP project (“Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity”).

The parliamentary session was broadcast live on the agency’s official YouTube channel.

According to the adopted amendments, a special corporate governance regime is established for joint-stock companies that are created within the framework of international agreements and in which Armenia holds a stake of at least 25%. If the state's share falls below this threshold, this special regime is terminated.

Armenia's Deputy Minister of Justice, Tigran Dadunts, previously stated that these amendments are essential for the implementation of the TRIPP project.

Sixty-two MPs from the ruling "Civil Contract" faction voted in favor of the legislative amendment package. A minimum of 31 votes was required for the decision to pass. The opposition did not participate in the proceedings.

On August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in Washington, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on establishing peace between Baku and Yerevan and restoring transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The project was named the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity." As part of the meeting, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia."