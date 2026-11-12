Azerbaijan, Türkiye sign military training and education protocol (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. A seminar on the activities of the Training and Education Working Group was held in Baku within the framework of the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting, according to the information released by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the seminar, detailed discussions were held on developing the command and control, electronic warfare, and cybersecurity capabilities of the armies of both countries, as well as monitoring developments in these fields worldwide.

During the seminar, speakers delivered presentations on various topics, provided information on current mechanisms of activities, and answered participants' questions.

At the end of the event, the parties signed the final protocol of the 17th Azerbaijan-Türkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting on training and education.

It should be noted that such cooperation contributes to enhancing the combat readiness of the armies of both countries, expanding the exchange of professional experience, and further strengthening military cooperation in the field of training and education.