Tajikistan's natural gas consumption falls 24.3% in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Tajikistan’s natural gas consumption amounted to 0.20 billion cubic metres in 2025, down 24.3% from 0.27 billion cubic metres in 2024, according to Italian energy company Eni’s World Energy Review 2026.

Eni’s data shows that the country consumed 0.23 billion cubic metres of natural gas in both 2019 and 2020. Consumption then edged up to 0.24 billion cubic metres in 2021 before declining to 0.19 billion cubic metres in 2022 and rebounding to 0.22 billion cubic metres in 2023.

The report lists a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.4% for the 2015–2025 period, although it does not disclose a specific consumption figure for 2015.

For comparison, natural gas consumption across Russia and Central Asia totaled 636 billion cubic metres in 2025, down 1.4% year-on-year from 645 billion cubic metres in 2024. The regional figure stood at 508 billion cubic metres in 2015 and increased to 548 billion cubic metres in 2019 and 551 billion cubic metres in 2020.

Regional demand reached 641 billion cubic metres in 2021, before easing to 613 billion cubic metres in 2022 and 612 billion cubic metres in 2023, before the 2024 peak. The reported CAGR for the region over 2015–2025 was 2.3%.

In its demographic data, Eni reported that Tajikistan’s population reached 10.8 million in 2025, compared with 10.6 million in 2024 and 8.6 million in 2015. The population stood at 9.5 million in 2019 and 9.7 million in 2020, rising to 10 million in 2021, 10.2 million in 2022, and 10.4 million in 2023.

According to the report, Tajikistan’s population grew by 1.8% year-on-year in 2025, while its CAGR for 2015–2025 stood at 2.2%.