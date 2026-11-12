Tajikistan's oil reserves-to-production ratio jumps 61.6% in 2025 - Eni

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Tajikistan’s oil reserves-to-production ratio stood at 2,339 years in 2025, up 61.6% from 1,447 years in 2024, according to Italian energy company Eni’s World Energy Review 2026.

Eni’s data shows that the ratio amounted to 128 years in 2015 before rising to 826 years in 2019 and 823 years in 2020. It stood at 722 years in both 2021 and 2022, and climbed to 1,447 years in 2023 and 2024 before reaching its highest level over the covered period in 2025.

For comparison, the average reserves-to-production ratio for Russia and Central Asia stood at 29 years in 2025, the report showed.

In its demographic data, Eni reported that Tajikistan’s population reached 10.8 million in 2025, compared with 10.6 million in 2024 and 8.6 million in 2015. The population stood at 9.5 million in 2019 and 9.7 million in 2020, increasing to 10 million in 2021, 10.2 million in 2022, and 10.4 million in 2023.

Tajikistan’s population increased by 1.8% year-on-year in 2025, while the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the 2015–2025 period stood at 2.2%, according to the publication.

The World Energy Review is Eni’s annual statistical report covering global energy markets and key energy-related indicators, with its 2026 edition providing full-year data for 2025.