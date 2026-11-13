Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister offers condolences to Türkiye over helicopter crash

Photo: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov conveyed his condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yaşar Güler, according to a report by Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The condolence letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news that four servicemen lost their lives in the crash of an S-70 military helicopter in Malatya Province.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."

The Turkish military S-70 helicopter crashed in the Samanköy neighborhood of Yeşilyurt district in Malatya Province on Thursday, November 12, killing four servicemen.

A fire broke out at the crash site and spread to a nearby house, prompting emergency crews to rush to the scene. They subsequently extinguished the flames.

Türkiye’s Defense Ministry confirmed the crash, saying its cause remained unknown and that search-and-rescue operations had begun immediately after teams reached the wreckage.