Azerbaijan and UK plan to advance Middle Corridor development

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom intend to deepen trade and investment ties and support the development of the Middle Corridor, alongside related transport, logistics and infrastructure projects.

This is stipulated in the joint declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries, signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in Dublin on November 12.

The participants aim to strengthen economic ties, facilitate long-term commercial partnerships, promote knowledge sharing and encourage business-to-business engagement.

Renewable energy, infrastructure and services have been identified as priority areas for cooperation.

The document also highlights the importance of regional and international connectivity. The two sides will support the development of the Middle Corridor and projects that facilitate cross-border trade and investment.

They also underscored the role of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which will serve as the principal platform for advancing joint initiatives in investment, economic diversification, Middle Corridor development and energy cooperation.