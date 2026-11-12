  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Türkiye

4 Turkish military personnel killed in S-70 helicopter crash in Malatya

Türkiye News 12 November 2026 21:31 (UTC +04:00)
4 Turkish military personnel killed in S-70 helicopter crash in Malatya
Photo: AZERTAC
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. Four military personnel were killed when an S-70-type helicopter crashed in Türkiye's eastern province of Malatya for reasons yet to be determined, Anadolu Agency reported citing the National Defense Ministry on Thursday.

"The crash of our S-70-type helicopter in Malatya for an as-yet undetermined reason resulted in the deaths of four of our military comrades," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry earlier said the helicopter wreckage had been located, and search and rescue operations had immediately begun.

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more