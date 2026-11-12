Azerbaijan a significant factor for stability - North Macedonia's president

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Azerbaijan is a major factor in regional stability, and the decision to hold the European Political Community (EPC) summit in the country in 2028 demonstrates confidence in Baku and recognition of its role in regional and international processes, the President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said in response to Trend’s question on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.

According to her, the participation of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in the current summit and the hosting of the upcoming 12th summit in Azerbaijan reflect the European Union’s growing interest in expanding relations with the countries of Eurasia and Asia.

“This is a positive step. It signifies a certain level of trust. It means that Azerbaijan is also viewed as a significant factor in stability,” she said.

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova noted that against the backdrop of the energy crisis, European countries are increasingly turning their attention to nations with significant energy resources.

“During a serious energy crisis, all roads lead to countries known as energy producers,” she emphasized.

Speaking about the prospects for future visits to Azerbaijan, the President of North Macedonia spoke highly of the country, noting not only the high level of organization of international events, including the COP, but also its rich cultural and historical heritage.

She particularly highlighted her interest in the legacy of Nizami Ganjavi, emphasizing its significance for the culture, history, and people of Azerbaijan.

“I learned so much about him. I understand how important he is to your culture, your history, and your people. There were wonderful discussions there that I will never forget,” she added.

The 9th summit of the European Political Community (EPC) is being held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland. The event brings together leaders from nearly 50 European countries and other partner states.

The meeting is taking place at the Dublin Convention Centre, co-chaired by European Council President António Costa and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin. The summit is being held under the motto "Europe – strong, secure and connected".

European security, Russia's war against Ukraine, economic competitiveness, energy security, transport infrastructure development and stronger regional connectivity are among the key topics on the agenda.

Particular attention will be paid to Europe's defense capabilities, efforts to counter cyberattacks, disinformation and other hybrid threats, as well as the division of responsibility for ensuring European security between European countries and the United States.

The economic agenda includes developing innovation and digital infrastructure, strengthening transport links, ensuring affordable and reliable energy supplies, and improving the resilience of the European economy to external shocks.

The European Political Community was established in 2022, following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, as a platform for political dialogue and coordination among European countries.

For Azerbaijan, participation in the summit is particularly important in terms of energy cooperation, the peace process in the South Caucasus and the development of transport connectivity.

Azerbaijan is set to host the 12th EPC summit in May 2028, following the 10th and 11th summits in Switzerland and Greece, respectively, in 2027. The event will provide Baku with an opportunity to welcome European leaders and advance dialogue on regional and wider European issues.

Following the conclusion of the EPC summit in Dublin, a separate informal meeting of the leaders of the 27 EU member states will be held on November 13.