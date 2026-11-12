Leyla Aliyeva, Alena Aliyeva attend opening ceremony of Zero Waste Museum on sidelines of COP31 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The Zero Waste Museum was inaugurated on November 12 on the sidelines of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Alena Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony, along with the spouses of heads of state and government participating in COP31, representatives of international organizations, and members of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste.

The inauguration was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Established by Türkiye’s Zero Waste Foundation for COP31, the museum showcases the development of the Zero Waste Project, launched in 2017, at both the national and international levels.

It aims to raise public awareness of the importance of extending the lifespan of items used in everyday life, conserving natural resources, and reducing waste.

The museum also seeks to share its practices internationally and encourage the adoption of zero-waste principles worldwide.