Switzerland to host next European Political Community summit in April 2027

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. The 10th European Political Community (EPC) summit will take place on April 15, 2027, in Zurich, Switzerland, Swiss President Guy Parmelin said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks while summarizing the 9th EPC summit in Dublin.

According to him, the meeting will be held at The Circle conference center. Switzerland intends to build on the work launched at previous summits and promote stronger dialogue and cooperation among European countries.

"It will be a great honour for us to host the 10th summit in Switzerland, building on our long-standing tradition of fostering dialogue and peaceful cooperation," Parmelin said.

He noted that the current summit had once again reaffirmed the EPC's unique role as a platform for dialogue and exchanges of views among leaders from across the European continent.

According to the president, the importance of such a format is particularly significant amid growing geopolitical tensions and the fragmentation of multilateral structures.

Parmelin said that important discussions on European security and ways to strengthen Europe's competitiveness had taken place in Dublin.

"This exchange of views is of great importance. It has allowed us to discuss common challenges, strengthen cooperation and further enhance mutual trust," he stressed.

The Swiss president also said that the challenges facing Europe transcend national borders, meaning that no country can address them alone.

He expressed hope that Zurich would provide a platform for meaningful discussions aimed at strengthening stability, security and prosperity across the European continent.