Ireland calls for strengthening Europe's innovation capacity to boost competitiveness

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. Europe needs to make greater use of technological developments to strengthen its innovation capacity and boost competitiveness while building on its skilled workforce and strong business sector, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said, Trend's special correspondet reports.

He made the remarks while summarizing the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.

"We all recognise the need to focus on Europe's competitiveness, but we should not lose sight of our strengths, our capacity to innovate, the skills of our people, the strength and vibrancy of our enterprise sectors," he said.

According to Martin, summit participants reaffirmed their commitment to leveraging technological developments to strengthen Europe's innovation capacity.

He also highlighted the need for closer cooperation in preventing and responding to hybrid threats, including those targeting democratic processes.

The prime minister stressed that European countries should share their experiences and work together to protect democratic institutions against attempts to sow division and undermine public confidence.

Martin also reaffirmed Europe's unwavering support for Ukraine and expressed hope for a swift achievement of peace.