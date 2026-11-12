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Ireland sees renewable energy development as path to Europe's energy security

World News 12 November 2026 22:47 (UTC +04:00)
Ireland sees renewable energy development as path to Europe's energy security
Photo: Government of Ireland Information Service
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Deputy Editor-in-Chief Read more

DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. The development of renewable energy, expansion of cross-border interconnections and improvements in energy efficiency are essential to ensuring more affordable and secure energy supplies for Europe, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said, Trend's special correspondet reports.

He made the remarks while summarizing the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin.

He said European countries needed to make clean and affordable energy available to households and businesses.

"Moving away from fossil fuels, increasing our capacity to generate and to share renewable energy, developing our grids and interconnectors and improving our energy efficiency is the route to a more secure and affordable future for all Europeans," Martin said.

He stressed that the energy transition should be accompanied by infrastructure development enabling countries to generate and transmit renewable electricity more efficiently.

Summarizing the summit, the prime minister also highlighted the need to strengthen Europe's competitiveness, develop innovation and enhance cooperation in countering hybrid threats.

Martin reaffirmed his support for Ukraine and expressed hope for a swift achievement of peace.

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