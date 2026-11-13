Air Astana to launch regular flights to Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Air Astana plans to launch regular flights from Almaty and Astana to Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, starting December 10 and 11, respectively, according to the company.

Flights from Almaty to Sharm el-Sheikh will operate on Mondays and Thursdays, while flights from Astana will run on Tuesdays and Fridays. The airline will operate the routes using Airbus A321 aircraft.

Flights from Almaty (KC8275) will depart at 07:20 and arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh at 11:50, with a flight time of 7 hours and 30 minutes. The return flight (KC8276) will depart at 12:50 and arrive in Almaty at 22:10.

Flights from Astana (KC8277) will depart at 06:50 and arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh at 10:45, with a flight time of 6 hours and 55 minutes. The return flight (KC8278) will depart at 11:55 and arrive in Astana at 20:50.

All departure and arrival times are local.

According to information from Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazakh citizens under the age of 21 may enter Egypt only when accompanied by one of their parents.

Citizens aged 21 and over travelling for tourism purposes for up to 15 days and staying exclusively within the Sharm el-Sheikh area can obtain a visa on arrival at Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport. Those planning to visit Cairo, Hurghada, or other Egyptian cities must obtain a visa in advance from the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Kazakhstan.