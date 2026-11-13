Iran's IRGC claims destruction of US early-warning radar in Bahrain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. An early-warning radar belonging to the US army was struck and destroyed on the island of Bahrain last night, according to a statement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"The IRGC Air Force has struck and destroyed a US military early-warning radar in Bahrain, in retaliation for a US attack on an Iranian telecommunications hub on Sirik Island," the report noted.

The IRGC said that this serves as a stern warning to the US to put an end to the illegal transport of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

"The IRGC stands fully prepared to take action beyond its borders should such incidents continue. Companies that rely on the support of the US military will face severe punitive measures," the report added.

The incident comes amid renewed escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran, which intensified on July 8. On that day, US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes marked the first US military action against Iran since a memorandum was signed between Washington and Tehran.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.