Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of “Eternity-2026” drill (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The opening ceremony of the computer-assisted command post exercise “Eternity-2026” took place in Azerbaijan on November 12, with representatives from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye in attendance, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported.

According to the report, along with military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, personnel from the Security Department of ”Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects of the Republic of Azerbaijan are also participating in the exercise, which is being conducted at the War Games Center of the Military Management Institute of the National Defense University.

First, the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of all three countries was honored with a minute of silence. The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye were performed.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Major General Vugar Aliverdiyev conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, to the participants and wished them success in fulfilling assigned tasks. It was noted that more than 200 personnel from the three countries are involved in the exercise.

Following the speeches, the participants were provided with detailed information about the objectives of the exercise, the assigned tasks, and the activities of the relevant government agencies.

It was emphasized that the aim of the regularly conducted exercise is to improve the coordination of joint efforts to protect regional economic projects and strategic facilities, as well as to develop participants’ operational and analytical skills in ensuring the security of natural resource transportation.

The “Eternity-2026” computer-assisted command post exercise, which is of great importance in terms of enhancing interoperability and expanding the exchange of experience, will continue until November 20.