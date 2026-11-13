Uzbek Bukhara Oil Refinery processes 1.5M tons of feedstock in nine months

Photo: the Official Channel of the Press Secretary to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Uzbekistan's Bukhara Oil Refinery processed more than 1.5 million metric tons of crude oil and gas condensate in January-September 2026, producing nearly 1.5 million metric tons of petroleum products, according to a briefing presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on November 12.

The refinery generated a net profit of 2.2 trillion soums (approximately $183.4 million) during the reporting period, the presidential press service reported.

By the end of 2026, the plant plans to increase its feedstock processing volume to 2.17 million metric tons and petroleum product output to 2.12 million metric tons.

Commissioned in 1997, the Bukhara Oil Refinery is one of Uzbekistan's key facilities in the fuel and energy sector. Located in the Karaulbazar district of Bukhara region, the plant has an annual processing capacity of 2.5 million metric tons of crude oil and gas condensate.

Its production portfolio includes motor gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation kerosene and other petroleum products used in the country's transport, industrial and aviation sectors. The enterprise employs more than 3,200 people.

During the presentation, officials outlined the facility's current production and financial indicators, as well as its priorities for further development. Particular attention was paid to modernizing existing production facilities and introducing technologies that would enable the refinery to manufacture higher-quality fuel products.

Mirziyoyev reviewed the presented information and discussed the refinery's production prospects and measures aimed at strengthening its role in Uzbekistan's fuel and energy industry.