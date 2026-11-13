Uzbekistan’s outstanding bank loans rise 13% to $54.68B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Outstanding loans of Uzbekistan’s commercial banks increased 13% year over year to 659 trillion soums (about $54.68 billion) as of October 1, 2026, with lending growth varying across economic sectors, according to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

According to Trend’s calculations based on the reported figures, loans to individuals accounted for approximately 37.6% of the total portfolio, while trade and general services represented about 8.2% and industry approximately 20.2%. The shares of individuals and trade and general services increased by 2 and 1 percentage points, respectively, while industry’s share declined by 5 percentage points.

Outstanding loans to the construction sector recorded the fastest growth, increasing 33% year over year to 23 trillion soums (around $1.9 billion). Lending to trade and general services rose 32% to 54 trillion soums (approximately $4.48 billion), with the sector’s share of the total loan portfolio increasing from 7% to 8%.

Outstanding loans to individuals grew 19% to 248 trillion soums (about $20.58 billion), raising their share of total loans from 36% to 38%. Meanwhile, lending to agriculture increased 15%, while loans to transport and communications rose 16%.

Outstanding loans to the industrial sector amounted to 133 trillion soums (around $11 billion). However, the sector’s share of the total loan portfolio declined from 25% to 20% over the reporting period.