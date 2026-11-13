Azerbaijan's agricultural output rises 1.4% in ten months of 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Agricultural output in Azerbaijan rose by 1.4% in the period from January through October 2026, the State Committee on Statistics reports.

From January through October 2026, the country produced agricultural output worth 13.123 billion manat ($7.72 billion) in current prices. The physical volume of production increased by 1.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. Livestock production grew by 1.6%, while crop production grew by 1.2%.

Crop production accounted for 50.2% of total output, while livestock production accounted for 49.8%.

The 1.1% growth rate recorded in the first nine months rose to 1.4% by the end of October. Growth rates in crop production reached 1.2% compared to 0.5%, while those in livestock production declined from 1.9% to 1.6%. The key volume indicators are presented separately in the chart and table below.