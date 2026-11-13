Uzbekistan, China's Hainan sign MoU to boost trade and investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a memorandum of understanding with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Hainan Provincial Committee and the Hainan Chamber of the China Chamber of International Commerce on November 13 to strengthen business ties and promote new trade and investment projects.

According to Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the agreement was signed following a joint business forum held in Tashkent on Friday.

The forum, titled "Hainan Free Trade Port – Tashkent Trade and Economic Exchange Meeting," was jointly organized by Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Hainan Provincial Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Representatives of government agencies, businesses, investors and legal professionals from both sides attended the event to discuss opportunities for expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

During the forum, Uzbek representatives briefed the Chinese delegation on investment conditions in Uzbekistan, including opportunities in the country's free economic zones and technology parks, the Tashkent International Financial Centre and IT Park Uzbekistan.

Representatives of Hainan Province expressed interest in developing joint projects in agricultural processing, machinery manufacturing, new energy and tourism. Chinese companies Hainan Nicepal Industry, Dehang and Huali also presented their business and investment proposals.

The discussions covered agricultural production and processing, industrial cooperation, export development, international trade and legal support for businesses.

The memorandum is aimed at strengthening business ties, expanding direct contacts between entrepreneurs, and creating opportunities for new trade and investment projects between Uzbekistan and Hainan.