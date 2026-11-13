Uzbekistan discovers gas well with 300,000-cubic-meter daily potential

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Uzbekistan has discovered a new commercially viable natural gas flow at the Kultak field in the Kashkadarya region, with exploratory well No. 39R recording an initial estimated production rate of 300,000 cubic meters per day, according to Uzbekneftegaz.

The gas flow was obtained ahead of a visit to the region by the chairman of the company's board.

The discovery marks progress in exploration at a field that has been in operation for decades. The Kultak field was discovered in 1963 and brought into production in 1978. Despite nearly 50 years of industrial gas production, ongoing geological exploration has identified additional wells capable of producing commercially viable volumes of natural gas.

Well No. 39R was drilled at a location selected based on the processing and analysis of data from the Alan 3D seismic exploration project. Drilling began on September 1, 2026, and reached a depth of 3,020 meters.

During testing, the well produced a commercially significant gas flow from carbonate Jurassic deposits at depths of 2,868 to 3,020 meters.

Further studies are underway to determine the reservoir's natural characteristics and conduct gas-dynamic and gas-condensate assessments. The company noted that the reported daily production rate is preliminary and may be revised after these tests are completed.

During his visit to the well, the chairman emphasized the importance of preparing it for operation and incorporating its output into the country's existing production figures as soon as possible.

Exploration at the Kultak field is continuing beyond well No. 39R. Drilling is underway at exploratory well No. 40R, while work has also begun at well No. 41R. The company plans to start drilling well No. 42R by the end of 2026.