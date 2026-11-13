Azerbaijan showcases Livable Baku project at COP31 in Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan has presented the Livable Baku project at the 31st session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the report, the ministry organized a panel discussion titled "From Cleanup to Livable Cities: Azerbaijan’s Livable Baku Model and Shared Green Priorities in the Region" at the Azerbaijani Pavilion during COP31.

Asgar Alakbarov, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, participated in the discussions and highlighted the importance of efforts aimed at strengthening the environmental sustainability of cities, restoring contaminated areas, and creating more favorable living environments, while also sharing Azerbaijan’s experience in this field. He also addressed the application of a comprehensive approach in this area, as well as opportunities for mitigating the impacts of climate change and expanding regional cooperation.

During the event, information was presented regarding the Livable Baku project, which is currently being developed in collaboration with the World Bank. The significance of the project was underscored in terms of waste management, the restoration of polluted lakes and land areas, the improvement of the ecological situation, and the development of a sustainable urban environment.

Information concerning the "Livable Baku" project was also showcased at the Azerbaijani Pavilion.