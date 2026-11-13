Tokayev warns corruption threatens Kazakhstan's construction projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Kazakhstan's authorities will not allow corruption groups to discredit or undermine the People's Construction initiative, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, according to the president's press service.

He made the statement during an operational meeting of the Security Council, commenting on the detention of executives of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC.

"Corruption groups are our enemies, who are already devising plans to discredit and undermine the People's Construction initiative. Of course, we will not allow this," Tokayev said.

He stressed that Kazakhstan could not afford to stand still or rest on its previous achievements in the new historical era, adding that indifference and complacency were incompatible with building a Just Kazakhstan.

The president emphasized that all social infrastructure facilities, including roads, airports, outpatient clinics, rehabilitation centers, creative centers, schools and sports facilities, must be constructed to high quality standards.

"All social infrastructure facilities, including roads, airports, outpatient clinics, rehabilitation centers, creative centers, schools and sports facilities, must be built to a high standard. And that is exactly what will happen," he said.

Tokayev also announced the establishment of a special State Commission to oversee the proper use of public funds. Its composition will be announced early next week.

He described the initiative as the beginning of a major undertaking aimed at improving public well-being and prosperity in line with the constitutional principles of Law, Justice and Order.

"This path will not be easy; it will rather be thorny. But the journey is made by those who keep moving forward," Tokayev said.

Yesterday, Kazakhstan's Anti-Corruption Service under the National Security Committee (NSC) detained Nurlan Zhakupov, Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Kazyna JSC, and Elzhas Otynshiev, Chairman of the Management Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ) JSC, along with other individuals suspected of committing corruption-related crimes.