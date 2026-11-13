Azerbaijan's industrial production totals $34.4B in ten months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan's industrial output reached 58.5 billion manat ($34.4 billion) in January-October 2026, according to the State Statistics Committee.

According to the report, the industrial production decreased by 0.7% in real terms compared to the same period last year.

“In the processing industry, industrial products and services worth 18.99 billion manat ($11.2 billion) were manufactured and provided from January through October 2026, up 2.7% in real terms compared to the same period last year," the report said.

The highest growth in processing in the reporting period was recorded in the manufacturing of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (77.2%), textiles (50.9%), pharmaceutical products (47.4%), tobacco products (15.1%), paper and cardboard (14.6%), electrical equipment (9.2%), rubber and plastic products (6.6%), metallurgy (6.4%), food products (5.4%), and construction materials (4.5%).

Azerbaijan's GDP totaled 115.93 billion manat ($68.2 billion) in the first ten months of 2026, up 1.7% compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, value added in the oil and gas sector declined by 0.9%, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 2.9%.