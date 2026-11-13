Iran, Uzbekistan urge boosting implementation of transport deals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Iran and Uzbekistan have stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of bilateral transport agreements, Iran's Ministry of Roads and Urban Development reported following a meeting between Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Uzbek Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov in Tashkent on Thursday, November 12.

According to the report, the meeting involved official representatives in the field of transport from both countries, led by Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport.

During the meeting, Sadegh described her visit to Uzbekistan and her discussions with the country’s officials as a testament to the strategic importance of the political, economic, transport, and transit relations between the two countries.

Sadegh assessed the current level of cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan in the road, aviation, and railway sectors as satisfactory. Furthermore, she proposed holding a trilateral meeting on railways, involving official representatives from Iran, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, aimed at accelerating the development of railway cooperation and strengthening coordination among the three countries.

The Iranian minister said that Iran possesses capabilities in its northern and southern ports, as well as in the logistics and transit sectors, that would be of interest to Uzbekistan, describing this as a valuable opportunity for fostering regional cooperation.

Sadegh noted that the imminent connection of the Chabahar port to the country’s railway network will facilitate access to international waters for countries in the region, enhance transit capacity, and play a significant role in the development of logistics cooperation.

She remarked that leveraging the respective strengths of Iran and Uzbekistan to bolster their positions within the regional transport and transit network, through the development of multilateral cooperation and corridor-based relations, represents a positive step forward.

During the meeting, Makhkamov also emphasized the importance of comprehensively developing transport cooperation with Iran, affirming Uzbekistan’s readiness to implement joint programs and further advance bilateral relations in this sector.

Highlighting the existing cooperation between the two countries in the road and rail transport sectors, Makhkamov noted the importance of creating the necessary conditions to maximize the development of bilateral cooperation, keeping agreements in focus, and continuing consultations.