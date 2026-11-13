Azerbaijan refutes accession to three declarations adopted at EPC Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan hasn’t joined the "Declaration on the fundamental principles of European security," the "Statement on migration," and the "Statement of the European Coalition against drugs", put forward on the initiative of certain countries during the European Political Community (EPC) Summit held in Dublin on November 12, that entail additional obligations, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Aykhan Hajizada, said in response to media’s question regarding the documents adopted during the 9th Summit of the EPC.

According to him, it’s known that the EPC was established as an informal dialogue platform aimed at fostering mutual trust and cooperation among countries.

He noted that the objective of Azerbaijan’s participation in the EPC is to exchange views on issues of common interest, discuss approaches to shared challenges, and expand opportunities for cooperation with the participating nations.

In this regard, the Azerbaijani side hasn’t acceded to the documents in question, as they would entail additional legal and political obligations, he added.