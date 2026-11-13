Azerbaijan plans to allocate $2.9B for social protection in 2027 budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Azerbaijan's state budget envisages allocating 4.9 billion manat ($2.9 billion), or 11.6% of total expenditures, to social protection and social security in 2027, Deputy Finance Minister Himalay Mamishov said during a joint meeting of three parliamentary committees discussing the draft law "On the 2027 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan" today, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Mamishov, these expenditures will increase by 359.8 million manat ($211.6 million), or 7.9%, compared to 2025.

He noted that consolidated budget expenditures on social security are planned at 12.9 billion manat ($7.6 billion).

The deputy minister also said that agricultural expenditures in Azerbaijan will account for 3.3% of state budget spending next year, increasing by 258.6 million manat ($152.1 million), or 23.1%, compared to 2025.

In particular, 775 million manat ($455.9 million) is earmarked for subsidies, of which 230.3 million manat ($135.5 million) is allocated under the state program. A total of 477 million manat ($280.6 million) is planned for land reclamation, while 128 million manat ($75.3 million) is allocated for other agricultural measures.

Of the latter amount, 53 million manat ($31.2 million) is earmarked for veterinary services, 13.1 million manat ($7.7 million) for agricultural services, and 14.6 million manat ($8.6 million) for material and technical support.

Education and science expenditures are planned at 5.4 billion manat ($3.2 billion), accounting for 12.6% of state budget expenditures. Compared to 2025, this amount will increase by 538 million manat ($316.5 million), or 11.2%.

The state budget envisages allocating 2.1 billion manat ($1.2 billion), or 4.9% of total expenditures, to healthcare. This represents an increase of 808.8 million manat ($475.8 million), or 63.4%, compared to 2025. Meanwhile, consolidated budget expenditures on healthcare are projected at 4 billion manat ($2.4 billion).