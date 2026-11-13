Iran closes Sumar border crossing with Iraq for infrastructure work

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. The Sumar border crossing, located in Iran's Kermanshah Province, on the border with Iraq, has been closed since Friday (November 13), the customs supervisor of Kermanshah Province, Dariush Sadeghi, said today, according to Iran's Customs Administration.

"The Sumar border crossing has been temporarily closed to facilitate technical and infrastructural work, following a notification from Iran's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization," he stated.

Sadeghi added that the movement of trucks carrying exports through the Sumar border crossing had accelerated over the past four days; on Wednesday (November 11) alone, 750 trucks passed through the crossing.

The customs official noted that freight and passenger traffic through other border crossings in Kermanshah province are proceeding as normal, with no issues reported.

During a six-month period (from March 21 through September 21), 910,000 tons of goods, valued at $368 million, were exported through the Sumar border crossing. This border crossing point is considered one of the significant hubs for trade turnover between Iran and Iraq.

Iran’s Kermanshah Province shares a 371-kilometer border with Iraq. On average, goods worth $3 billion are exported annually through the border crossing points located in this province.

For the record, Iran uses the Solar Hijri calendar, also known as the Persian calendar. The country is currently in the year 1405. The Iranian year begins on March 20 or 21. The first six months of the year each have 31 days, the following five months have 30 days, while the final month has 29 days in three out of every four years and 30 days in the fourth year. Consequently, the months of the Iranian calendar begin on the 21st, 22nd or 23rd day of the corresponding Gregorian calendar month.