Azerbaijan's ACG wells post best results in 10 years - bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 13. Several wells of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (АCG) field, drilled in 2026, achieved production indicators that hadn’t been recorded at the field for more than 10 years, Vice President for Subsurface in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye at bp, Dan Sparkes, said, Trend`s correspondent reports.

He made the remark during the information session “Supporting Production from ACG: New Approaches and Technology,” held as part of the SOCAR and bp Energy Dialogue Platform on Friday.

According to him, these results were achieved through the collaborative efforts of bp and SOCAR, with both parties supporting the implementation of technically complex projects, notwithstanding the associated risks.

He noted that even when certain initiatives failed to yield the expected outcomes, SOCAR remained committed to the partnership. Furthermore, successful projects served to offset those that were less successful.

Sparkes also emphasized that efforts to enhance oil recovery at the ACG field complex rely on a high standard of operational performance. According to him, the reliability of production operations at ACG consistently exceeds 99%, a critical factor in boosting reservoir productivity.

"As the ACG field has been developed and a significant portion of the oil has been extracted from the initial reservoirs, the companies have moved on to target other formations that require a more detailed understanding of their geological structure.

This has necessitated new investments in data acquisition and processing, including the execution of seismic surveys," he said.

He described these investments as the largest investments in seismic research ever undertaken by bp.

Sparkes noted that the joint venture between SOCAR and bp generates approximately 250 terabytes of reservoir visualization data annually. To date, the total volume of accumulated data has reached 750 terabytes and is approaching one petabyte.

For comparison, he noted that viewing such a volume of data in high-definition video format with continuous 24/7 playback would take approximately 150 years.